Jalen Hudson: Scoring leader off bench in loss
Hudson scored 23 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added four rebounds, three assists and five steals in Saturday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Hudson didn't get the start but led his team in scoring anyway. Since his last 20-point performance, he had logged three-straight games with exactly 15 points.
