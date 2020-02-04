Play

Jalen Hudson: Scoring leader off bench in loss

Hudson scored 23 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added four rebounds, three assists and five steals in Saturday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Hudson didn't get the start but led his team in scoring anyway. Since his last 20-point performance, he had logged three-straight games with exactly 15 points.

