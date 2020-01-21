Jalen Hudson: Solid effort in loss
Hudson scored 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added two rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Westchester.
Hudson has logged double-digit points in three of his last four contests. All of those appearances have come off the bench, however.
