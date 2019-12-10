Play

Jalen Hudson: Starts and scores 17 in win

Hudson scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added five rebounds and four assists during Saturday's G League win over Canton.

Hudson got his second-straight start and turned in the second-highest point total on the team. He's now scored at least 17 points in back-to-back games.

Our Latest Stories