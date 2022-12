Johnson tallied two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 24 minutes during Friday's 116-107 loss to the Nets.

Johnson was signed by Westchester on Nov. 28 after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft. Despite failing to convert on any of his three-point attempts, he was the only started to post a positive point differential at plus-three.