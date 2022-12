Johnson tallied two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 24 minutes during Friday's 116-107 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Johnson was signed by Westchester on Nov. 28 after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. Despite failing to convert on any of his three-point attempts, he was the only starter to post a positive point differential at plus-3.