Jones was waived by the Cavaliers on Monday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Jones appeared in 16 games for the Cavaliers before being waived, posting averages of 5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds across 13.4 minutes. The 25-year-old was replaced on the roster by Deng Adel, who was inked to a two-way deal Monday.

