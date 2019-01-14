Jalen Jones: Cut loose by Cavaliers
Jones was waived by the Cavaliers on Monday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Jones appeared in 16 games for the Cavaliers before being waived, posting averages of 5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds across 13.4 minutes. The 25-year-old was replaced on the roster by Deng Adel, who was inked to a two-way deal Monday.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.