Jalen Jones: Heads to Spain
Jones agreed to a contract Tuesday with Spanish club Saski Baskonia for the remainder of the 2018-19 season, EuroLeague.net reports.
The 25-year-old heads to Europe after he was waived earlier this month by the Cavaliers, who had previously designated him as one of their two two-way players. He split time between Cleveland and the G League's Canton Charge, logging 16 games at the NBA level and averaging 5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per contest. With a strong showing overseas during the next few months, Jones may be able to earn a training-camp invite from an NBA squad next summer.
