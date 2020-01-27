Play

Jones scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and added seven rebounds, three assists and one block in Saturday's G League loss to Canton.

Jones led the Go-Go in points on the evening, but they came up just short in overtime. The 26-year-old has been good for at least 18 points in five consecutive games.

