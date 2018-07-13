Jones was waived by the Mavericks on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Jones, who signed a two-way contract with the Mavericks last season, apparently didn't made a big enough impression with the team. Playing only 181 minutes on the court in the NBA, Jones spent the vast majority of his time in the G-League with the Texas Legends and Greensboro Swarm. There, the Texas A&M product started 21 of his 32 appearances, averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Considering his quality output in the G-League, it seems likely that's where he'll end up again during 2018-19.