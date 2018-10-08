Jalen Jones: Let go by Mavericks
Jones was waived by the Mavericks on Monday, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Jones failed to impress the Mavericks' brass after signing a training camp deal in August, prompting Dallas to cut him loose for the second time in less than a year. The 25-year-old spent the majority of last season in the G-League, averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Jones will likely start the year back in the G-League barring any interest elsewhere in the league.
