Jalen Jones: Notches double-double
Jones scored 21 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and racked up 11 rebounds and three assists during Friday's G League loss to Greensboro.
Jones played 30 minutes in this one. He's been scoring more of late, raising his average points per game to 19.9 through nine contests with the Go-Go.
