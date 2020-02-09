Jalen Jones: Paces team en route to G League win
Jones posted 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in Saturday's G League win over the Bayhawks.
Jones came off the bench to lead the team in scoring although Capital City had five other players score at least 15. He also played the second-most minutes on the team with 26.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.