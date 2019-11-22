Jalen Jones: Paces team in points in win
Jones posted 21 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals during Tuesday's G-League win over the Blue Coats.
Jones started and played 29 minutes, just a couple shy of his average so far this season. He's up to 17.6 points per game over five tilts this season.
