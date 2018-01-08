Jones was waived by the Pelicans on Monday, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jones signed a two-way deal with the Pelicans in August but only appeared in four NBA games, logging just 19 total minutes. The former Texas A&M standout holds averages of 19.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in 17 contests for the Charlotte Swarm of the G-League.