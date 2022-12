Lecque racked up 23 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a block over 18 minutes Wednesday versus the Wolves.

Lecque is averaging just 8.8 points per contest on the year and hadn't crossed the 20-point threshold prior to Wednesday's effort. However, his shot volume wasn't substantial, so it's unrealistic to anticipate consistent production, especially considering he's logging just 13.5 minutes per game.