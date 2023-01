Lecque logged 28 points (10-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block across 37 minutes during the Vipers' 122-117 loss Tuesday at Oklahoma City.

Lecque was the Vipers' best player despite their third loss across four games. But unlike during the other three matchups, they did not have someone like him to score and facilitate at will. If Lecque can do that across future matchups, fantasy managers should consider him the Vipers' new best option available.