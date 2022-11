Lecque (knee, hand) rejoined the action Friday against the Legends, tallying six points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, and two assists over eight minutes.

Lecque had been sidelined since early November with knee and hand issues but appears to be back in the fold for Rio Grande Valley. He has averaged less than eight minutes of action in his two appearances for the Vipers so far in 2022-23.