Lecque totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 28 minutes for Wisconsin in a 131-124 win against Motor City on Friday.

Lecque served in a reserve role in the victory, but he played as much as the team's starters and was one of six Herd players to tally double-digit points. The 21-year-old is showcasing his talents with Wisconsin to start the campaign after playing a combined nine NBA NBA games between Phoenix and Indiana over the past two years.