Lecque logged 24 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 ft), seven assists and five rebounds across 39 minutes during the Vipers' 115-104 loss Friday against Sioux Falls.

Lecque scored 28 points during the Vipers' game Tuesday. Despite not logging a double-double again Friday, he still recorded a respectable assist tally and proved his previous point output was not a fluke. Fantasy managers should not be surprised if Lecque continues to be an admirable scorer and distributor.