Jalen Moore: Waived by Bucks
Moore was waived by the Bucks on Sunday.
Moore was signed to a two-way contract back in July, but won't even make it to training camp with the Bucks. The fact that he has already been cut doesn't bode well for making a final regular-season roster elsewhere, though he'll look to latch on with another team prior to the preseason.
