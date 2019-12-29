Play

Jalen Reynolds: Headed to Europe

Reynolds has signed with Maccabi Tel Aviv, Eurohoops.net reports.

Reynolds will presumably close out the season with the Israeli club after playing seven games with the Stockton Kings in the G League this season. In those contests, the 26-year-old averaged 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 62.8 percent from the field.

