Jalen Reynolds: Headed to Europe
Reynolds has signed with Maccabi Tel Aviv, Eurohoops.net reports.
Reynolds will presumably close out the season with the Israeli club after playing seven games with the Stockton Kings in the G League this season. In those contests, the 26-year-old averaged 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 62.8 percent from the field.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...