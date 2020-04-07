Jalen Smith: Entering draft

Smith announced Tuesday that he'll forgo his final two seasons at Maryland to enter the 2020 NBA Draft, Evan Daniels of 247Sports.com reports.

Smith intends to sign with an agent and keep his name in the draft after the June 3 deadline, a decision that comes as no surprise for a player who's projected to go somewhere in the first round of the draft. At 6-foot-10 and 225 pounds and with the ability to protect the rim (he averaged 2.4 per game as a sophomore) and knock down shots from the outside (1.0 three-pointer per game on 36.8 percent shooting), Smith profiles as an ideal big man in the modern NBA.