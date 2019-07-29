Jamaal Franklin: Signs deal overseas
Franklin (foot) agreed to a contract with Shanxi Loongs of the CBA on Monday, Ben Stinar of AmicoHoops reports.
Franklin suited up for the Raptors this past summer, though he was slowed by a foot injury. It remains to be seen whether he's fully recovered from the issue. Franklin played in China during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, so he's no stranger to playing ball overseas. He hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the 2014 campaign with Denver, averaging one point over three matchups.
