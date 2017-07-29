Franklin agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract with Sichuan in China, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Franklin has played just 24 games at the NBA level since being selected in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft. He's been in China since the 2015-16 season. Of note, on November 14, 2016, with Shanxi Zhongyu, Franklin provided 61 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. In doing so, he became the first player to drop a 60-point triple-double in the history of the CBA.