Jamaal Franklin: Signs two-year deal in China
Franklin agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract with Sichuan in China, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Franklin has played just 24 games at the NBA level since being selected in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft. He's been in China since the 2015-16 season. Of note, on November 14, 2016, with Shanxi Zhongyu, Franklin provided 61 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. In doing so, he became the first player to drop a 60-point triple-double in the history of the CBA.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...