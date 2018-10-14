Crawford has been offered a one-year contract by the Suns on Sunday, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.

It's unknown whether Crawford will accept the offer but it was reported earlier that the veteran has been meeting with Phoenix over the past few days. It is apparently a one-year contract worth a veteran's minimum. Even at 38 years old, Crawford may still have something left in the tank.

