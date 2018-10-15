Crawford and the Suns agreed to terms on a one-year contract Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Crawford visited the Suns late last week, and the two sides have now come to an agreement to bring the veteran in just days before the start of the regular season. The 38-year-old spent last season in Minnesota, where he averaged 10.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game. How he'll fit into the Suns' rotation remains to be seen, but he could have a chance to make an early impact if Devin Booker (hand) ends up missing any time. Fantasy-wise, though, Crawford can be ignored in most leagues.