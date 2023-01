Bouyea (back) did not play in Saturday's 124-110 win over the Vipers.

Bouyea missed his first contest of the season due to a back issue. Considering Saturday's contest was the tail end of a back-to-back set for the Skyforce, he could have been held out precautionarily. However, his status will be worth monitoring considering his integral offensive role. His next chance to play will come Monday against Iowa.