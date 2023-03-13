Bouyea's 10-day contract with the Wizards expired Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Bouyea is eligible to return to Washington on a second 10-day deal, but it's unclear if the club intends to re-sign him after he appeared in just one game for the club and logged zero points and one rebound in his six-minute cameo. If Bouyea isn't retained, he'll likely rejoin the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce, with whom he had been playing before signing his 10-day deal with Washington earlier this month.