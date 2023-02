Bouyea's 10-day deal with the Heat has expired, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Bouyea joined the Heat in early February, and the team didn't elect to give him another pact, allowing them instead to add Kevin Love and Cody Zeller without making a roster move. Bouyea has been re-acquired by the Sioux Falls Skyforce and appears set to resume duties in the G League.