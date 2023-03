Bouyea posted 19 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds, four steals and three blocks in 41 minutes of Thursday's 132-114 win over the Ignite.

Bouyea returned to Sioux Falls after his 10-day contract with the Wizards expired and picked up right where he left off with the team. He took back the primary facilitation role, dishing out 12 assists while also grabbing seven steals/blocks.