Bouyea posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six steals, two steals and one block across 38 minutes of Tuesday's 104-100 loss to Lakeland.

Bouyea stuffed the statsheet Tuesday, with a team-high six steals along with second-best totals in points and rebounds while shooting 64 percent from the field. In 10 appearances, Bouyea has averaged 20.8 points,6.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists across 37.2 minutes.