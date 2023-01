Bouyea registered 25 points (11-16 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes of Sunday's 123-110 win over the G League Clippers.

Bouyea was incredibly efficient Sunday, logging his best scoring output since Nov. 26 while shooting 68.8 percent from the field. He also turned the ball over just one time in the contest and managed to nab a steal and a block on the defensive end.