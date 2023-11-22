The Trail Blazers waived Bouyea from his two-way contract Wednesday, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Bouyea made six appearances for Portland and two for the G League's Rip City Remix this season prior to being released. Due to the Trail Blazers losing multiple guards to injuries early on, Bouyea ended up seeing more action with the parent club than anticipated, but he largely struggled at the NBA level. He averaged 1.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 9.5 minutes per game for Portland while shooting 23.8 percent from the field.