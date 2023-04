Bouyea submitted 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 110-105 loss to Rio Grande Valley

Bouyea was strong in the team's playoff elimination, making significant contributions in points, rebounds and assists. His efforts were reflected in the plus-minus column, where he posted a team-best positive 11.