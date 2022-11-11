Bouyea logged 27 points (12-18 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, eight steals and two blocks in 40 minutes of action Thursday in Sioux Falls' 127-117 win over the Mad Ants.

Bouyea was inserted into the starting lineup following an incredible start to the season in a sixth-man role and did not disappoint, coming up just shy of a quadruple-double in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He was incredibly efficient Thursday, shooting 66.7 percent from the field and recording a team-high 19 plus/minus. If Bouyea continues to perform at this level, he may be a call-up candidate for the Skyforce's NBA affiliate Miami Heat.