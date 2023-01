Bouyea (back) logged 34 points (11-21 FG, 1-5 3PT, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 38 minutes of Monday's 112-104 win over Stockton.

Bouyea missed the Skyforce's last game but returned and delivered an incredible performance. His 34 points were a game-high, while his 19 plus/minus was the second-best for Sioux Falls.