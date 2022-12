Bouyea managed seven points (3-15 FG, 1-4 3PT) eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes of Wednesday's 108-105 win over the Gold.

Bouyea struggled mightily Wednesday. posting season-low outputs in points and field goal percentage. He also failed to make his typical impact as a facilitator, posting three assists compared to his season average of 5.9. Bouyea has been one of the Skyforce's best players this season and can be expected to bounce back to his season averages.