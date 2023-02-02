Bouyea recorded eight points (4-7 FG), five assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block over 23 minutes of Tuesday's 105-93 win over Texas.

Bouyea struggled in his limited action, turning the ball over four times and recording a team-low negative 15 plus-minus. It's unclear whether his poor play resulted in the minutes cut or if Bouyea was battling some sort of discomfort. Regardless, he should be expected to return to his regular season averages of 19.2 points, 6.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 35.6 minutes per game moving forward.