Bouyea registered 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 3PT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Saturday's 123-105 loss to the Wolves.

Bouyea was incredible Saturday in a sixth-man role, logging a positive plus/minus despite the Skyforce losing the game by double digits and shooting a red-hot 88.9% from the field. Bouyea also managed significant contributions in other statistical categories, leading the bench in rebounds, assists and steals.