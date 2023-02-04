Bouyea logged 27 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks across 35 minutes of Friday's 106-99 win over Birmingham.

Bouyea was incredible Friday, tying for the team-high in points while securing five rebounds and assists. His efforts were displayed on both ends, as the guard also swatted three shots and nabbed a pair of steals. After seeing just 23 minutes last time out, Bouyea returned to his usual workload Friday and silenced concerns about his role moving forward.