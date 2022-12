Bouyea tallied 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block in 37 minutes of the 113-102 win over Motor City on Friday.

Bouyea posted another all-around performance, leading the Skyforce in assists and steals while also turning the ball over just once. In 11 appearances, Bouyea has averaged 17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.7 steals in 36.2 minutes per game.