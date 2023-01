Bouyea registered a 27 (12-18 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-1 FT)< five rebounds, five assists, one steal and three blocks across 36 minutes of Friday's 115-104 win over the Vipers.

Bouyea was immaculate Friday, tying his season-high points while notching a new best in blocks as well. Through five regular season contests, Bouyea has averaged 19.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 37.7 minutes.