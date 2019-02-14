Warney registered 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the loss Tuesday to the Go Go.

Warney was one of three Westchester players to score 25 or more points - problem was, nobody else on the team scored more than 11. The power forward's production has slipped somewhat even with Isaiah Hicks currently in the NBA, as the likes of Zak Irvin and Billy Garrett have taken on an increasingly vital scoring role for Westchester. Still, Warney is posting significantly better numbers with the G League Knicks this season (18.9 points) than when he played for the Legends (13.7 points) and figures to continue that trend so long as he's in the starting lineup.