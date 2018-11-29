Warney scored 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 FT) and tallied 10 rebounds in the loss Wednesday to South Bay.

Warney's box score looks a little less appealing given he turned the ball over five times, but it's hard to argue with a double-double. The multi-year G League veteran is averaging 16.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists through 11 games this season.