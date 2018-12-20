Warney tallied 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in the loss Wednesday to the Bayhawks.

Warney has seen a dramatic decrease in rebounds this season, but that could be due to a nearly five minute loss in playing time from the 2017-18 G League season. The 24-year-old forward has been a fixture in the Legends starting lineup, playing 37 minutes Wednesday as an example, so he should be a dependable asset for fantasy owners regardless of his struggles on the glass.