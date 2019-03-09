Jameel Warney: Excellent double-double in win
Warney finished Thursday's 127-118 win over Windy City with 33 points (14-28 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block.
Warney led the way for Westchester, attempting a surprising 28 shots compared to his season average of 14.1 per game. A bevy of offensive rebounds (four) likely played a part in the additional field goal attempts, but it's more likely the loss of Zak Irvin (back) and Isaiah Hicks (groin) opened up the extra opportunities for Warney. The 25-year-old has excelled with the Knicks, averaging 20.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists - all figures higher than his 2018-19 totals with the Legends despite playing a similar amount of minutes.
