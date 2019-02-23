Jameel Warney: Finishes win with double-double
Warney registered 23 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and a steal in the 120-106 win over Grand Rapids.
Warney has thrived as the starting center for Westchester recently, with multiple 20-plus point outings in the last four games. With as much offense as Westchester is capable of providing each game, Warney's production will often times fluctuate, but his rebounding prowess should allow for a consistent source of fantasy points even if he's unable to pile on the baskets.
