Warney finished Monday's loss to Windy City with 31 points (13-23 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal.

Warney has emerged as Westchester's primary shot taker ever since Isaiah Hicks missed nearly a month with an ankle injury. The forward has tallied back-to-back 20-plus-point games and seems to be jelling nicely with a frontcourt that features the likes of Hicks, Irvin and Paul Watson.