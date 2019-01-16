Warney posted 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in the loss Tuesday to Salt Lake City.

Ironically, four separate players in Tuesday's contest scored 22 points, but no one seemingly could cross the imaginary threshold. Warney and point guard Kadeem Allen factored into that equation for Westchester, but the scoring duo wasn't enough to unseat a fiery Salt Lake City squad.