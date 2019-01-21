Warney totaled 27 points (12-20 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 29 minutes Saturday against Delaware.

Warney was impressive from the field, sinking shots at a 60.0 percent clip while packing the stat sheet in a 105-96 victory for Westchester. The 6-7 forward continues to put together strong final lines in the G League this year, averaging 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 26 matchups.